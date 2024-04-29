Abu Dhabi – Apex Investment Company turned profitable at AED 4.27 million in the first quarter (Q1) of 2024, against net losses after tax valued at AED 190.18 million in Q1-23.

Revenues hiked to AED 195.32 million in Q1-24 from AED 147.73 million in Q1-23, according to the interim consolidated financial results.

Earnings per share (EPS) hit AED 0.001 during the first three months (3M) of 2024, versus a loss per share amounting to AED 0.054 in the year-ago period.

The total assets reached AED 2.14 billion at the end of March 2024, lower than AED 2.19 billion as of 31 December 2023.

In 2023, Apex Investment shifted to net losses worth AED 58.43 million, compared to net profits valued at AED 187.19 million in 2022.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

