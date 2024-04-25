PHOTO
Stocks hit by tech slump; yen flails at intervention zone
The predictable hit to Asian tech stocks took MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%
Markets wary of intervention as yen struggles at 155 level
Intense speculation of intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the yen had hampered the dollar's ascent towards the psychologically key level
Gold trades in tight range as market focuses on US economic data
Spot gold was flat at $2,317.03 per ounce
Oil eases as US demand concerns outweigh fears over Middle East conflicts
Brent crude futures dipped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.95 a barrel
US seeks 3 years prison for Binance founder Zhao
Lawyers for Zhao requested probation. U.S. District Judge Richard Jones is expected to sentence Zhao on April 30
US Stocks: S&P 500 ends higher as markets weigh rising yields, upbeat corporate results
Boeing's Q1 revenue falls
