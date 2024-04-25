Stocks hit by tech slump; yen flails at intervention zone

The predictable hit to Asian tech stocks took MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan down 0.7%

Markets wary of intervention as yen struggles at 155 level

Intense speculation of intervention from Japanese authorities to shore up the yen had hampered the dollar's ascent towards the psychologically key level

Gold trades in tight range as market focuses on US economic data

Spot gold was flat at $2,317.03 per ounce

Oil eases as US demand concerns outweigh fears over Middle East conflicts

Brent crude futures dipped 9 cents, or 0.1%, to $86.95 a barrel

US seeks 3 years prison for Binance founder Zhao

Lawyers for Zhao requested probation. U.S. District Judge Richard Jones is expected to sentence Zhao on April 30

US Stocks: S&P 500 ends higher as markets weigh rising yields, upbeat corporate results

Boeing's Q1 revenue falls

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon