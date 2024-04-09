Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks rise; metals fly on manufacturing bets

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%

Gold hovers near record high as market focus turns to US data, Fed minutes

Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,343.76 per ounce

Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane

Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel

Yen feels the heat as US Treasury yields climb

The greenback added 0.03% to 151.87 yen

US stocks: Wall St ends flat as investors await CPI, earnings

The S&P 500 and the Dow posted minimal losses while the Nasdaq ended nominally higher

Crypto survey shows less consumer scepticism, but a third expect bitcoin price fall

Although people have poured billions of dollars into bitcoin, hoping for returns if its price rises, top regulators have said it has no inherent value and presents risks

