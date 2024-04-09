PHOTO
Asia stocks rise; metals fly on manufacturing bets
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.2%. Japan's Nikkei rose 0.6%
Gold hovers near record high as market focus turns to US data, Fed minutes
Spot gold was up 0.2% at $2,343.76 per ounce
Oil prices turn higher as Middle East ceasefire hopes wane
Brent crude futures rose 28 cents to $90.66 a barrel
Yen feels the heat as US Treasury yields climb
The greenback added 0.03% to 151.87 yen
US stocks: Wall St ends flat as investors await CPI, earnings
The S&P 500 and the Dow posted minimal losses while the Nasdaq ended nominally higher
Crypto survey shows less consumer scepticism, but a third expect bitcoin price fall
Although people have poured billions of dollars into bitcoin, hoping for returns if its price rises, top regulators have said it has no inherent value and presents risks
