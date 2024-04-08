Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asia stocks hesitant, dollar firms as US payrolls dent Fed rate cut wagers

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.26% higher, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1%

Oil tumbles nearly 2% as Middle East tensions ease

Brent crude futures slipped $1.70, or 1.9%, to $89.47 a barrel

Gold extends record rally amid speculative buying, geopolitical tensions

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,343.89 per ounce

Light wind in dollar's sails after bumper US payrolls

The euro was down 0.09% at $1.0825

Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads Gulf markets higher; Kuwait slips

The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session

Wall St Week Ahead: US stocks' lofty valuations in spotlight as earnings season nears

The S&P 500 is up more than 9% year-to-date, following its strongest first-quarter performance since 2019

