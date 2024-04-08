PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asia stocks hesitant, dollar firms as US payrolls dent Fed rate cut wagers
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.26% higher, while Tokyo's Nikkei rose 1%
Oil tumbles nearly 2% as Middle East tensions ease
Brent crude futures slipped $1.70, or 1.9%, to $89.47 a barrel
Gold extends record rally amid speculative buying, geopolitical tensions
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,343.89 per ounce
Light wind in dollar's sails after bumper US payrolls
The euro was down 0.09% at $1.0825
Mideast Stocks: Qatar leads Gulf markets higher; Kuwait slips
The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session
Wall St Week Ahead: US stocks' lofty valuations in spotlight as earnings season nears
The S&P 500 is up more than 9% year-to-date, following its strongest first-quarter performance since 2019
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon