Stocks muted, gold at new peak as markets weigh Fed cut timing
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%
Oil rebounds as Mideast tensions persist, but set for weekly loss
Brent crude futures climbed 51 cents, or 0.57%, to $90.25 a barrel
Yen crumbles under towering dollar and US Treasury yields
Sterling dipped 0.01% to $1.2553 while the euro last bought $1.0726
Safe-haven gold snaps record highs, heads for fourth weekly gain
Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,384.34 per ounce
US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end sharply higher on soft inflation data, eyes on earnings
Interest rate-sensitive megacaps gave the tech-heavy Nasdaq a decisive edge
Bankman-Fried appeals FTX fraud conviction, 25-year sentence
Bankman-Fried's appeal could take years
