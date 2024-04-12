Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Stocks muted, gold at new peak as markets weigh Fed cut timing

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.3%

Oil rebounds as Mideast tensions persist, but set for weekly loss

Brent crude futures climbed 51 cents, or 0.57%, to $90.25 a barrel

Yen crumbles under towering dollar and US Treasury yields

Sterling dipped 0.01% to $1.2553 while the euro last bought $1.0726

Safe-haven gold snaps record highs, heads for fourth weekly gain

Spot gold was up 0.5% at $2,384.34 per ounce

US stocks: S&P 500, Nasdaq end sharply higher on soft inflation data, eyes on earnings

Interest rate-sensitive megacaps gave the tech-heavy Nasdaq a decisive edge

Bankman-Fried appeals FTX fraud conviction, 25-year sentence

Bankman-Fried's appeal could take years

