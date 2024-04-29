The shareholders of Arabian Cement Company approved the board’s proposal to disburse dividends with a total amount of SAR 75 million for the second half (H2) of 2023.

The firm will pay out a dividend of SAR 0.75 per share, representing 7.50% of the par value, according to a bourse disclosure.

In this regard, the total dividends for the year ended on 31 December 2023 shall be SAR 150 million, equivalent to SAR 1.50 per share.

The shareholders greenlighted the cash dividends during the ordinary general meeting (OGM) that was held on 28 April 2024.

In 2023, Arabian Cement logged net profits valued at SAR 139.60 million, lower by 22.87% year-on-year (YoY) than SAR 181 million.

