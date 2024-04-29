The board of Response Plus Holding approved the distribution of AED 20 million as cash dividends to shareholders for the fiscal year that ended on 31 December 2023.

The announcement was ratified during the annual general assembly that was held on 26 April 2024, according to a press release.

The shareholders will receive AED 0.10 per share, with the total amount of dividends representing 10% of the company’s share capital.

Ex-dividends and registry closing dates will be 3 May and 6 May 2024, respectively.

Response Plus logged net profits valued at AED 49.39 million in 2023, an annual hike of 68% from AED 29.31 million.

The group’s revenue increased to AED 345.36 million as of 31 December 2023 from AED 320.86 million a year before.

Rohil Raghavan, CEO of Response Plus, said: “RPM is focused on exceeding operational excellence, amplifying investment returns, and improving customer satisfaction.”

“To achieve this, we are looking at expanding our services into different business verticals in pre-hospital care and focusing on operational synergies and cost efficiencies across the region and beyond,” Raghavan

He added: “We are well positioned to achieve strong growth in the coming years, driven by the vision of our leadership and board, supported by our team’s expertise, and backed by the trust of our shareholders.”

The ADX-listed company includes Response Plus Medical, which operates more than 320 clinics in the oil and gas and other industrial sectors boasting a tier-one client roster. Its business covers the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and India.

The group includes other subsidiaries, such as OccuMed Clinic, Medical Manpower Supply, Health Tech Training Center, and Prometheus Medical, which was recently acquired to expand its services into the UK-Nordic region.

