Stock markets in the Gulf ended higher on Monday, led by the Saudi index on strong corporate earnings, while investors awaited the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy meeting this week for further cues on its interest rate trajectory.

Saudi Arabia's benchmark stock index ended five- session losing streak and rose 1.1%, the highest intraday rise in nearly a month with most of its constituents posting gains. Al Rajhi Bank, the world's largest Islamic lender, advanced 1.8% after it reported a 6% rise in quarterly net profit. Among other gainers, Saudi National Bank, the Kingdom's largest bank by assets, gained 1.1% after it posted a 0.4% rise in quarterly net profit.

The Qatari benchmark index was up for a second straight session and ended 0.8% higher, with Qatar Islamic Bank rising 1.1% and Industries Qatar gaining 2%. Among other gainers, Qatar Gas Transport rose 2.4% after the LNG shipping firm posted an increase of 6.1% in quarterly net profit on Sunday. Elsewhere, QatarEnergy, the world's top LNG exporter, signed agreement with China State Shipbuilding Corp (CSSC) to build 18 ultra-large ships at a cost of $6 billion.

Dubai's benchmark index rose 0.3%, supported by gains in communication, industry and finance sectors with toll operator Salik Company rising 1.5% and Mashreqbank adding 2.2%.

In Abu Dhabi, the benchmark index was up for a second consecutive session and ended 0.2% higher with Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank rising 1.4% and Aldar Properties climbing 4.1%, the highest intraday increase in nearly six months. The emirate's biggest developer, Aldar's net profit leaped 88% from a year earlier to 1.57 billion dirhams ($427.5 million). The U.S Fed's two-day policy meeting begins on Tuesday.

While the central bank is expected to keep rates on hold, the focus will be on its rate outlook. Most Gulf currencies are pegged to the dollar, and any U.S. monetary policy change is usually mimicked by Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates and Qatar.

Outside the Gulf, Egypt's blue-chip index snapped four straight session of losses and surged 5.57%, the highest intraday climb in four years with all stocks in the green. Talaat Mostafa rose 13.7% and Commercial International Bank advanced 6.1%.

SAUDI ARABIA rose 1.17% to 12,369

KUWAIT added 0.4% to 7,683

QATAR gained 0.8% to 9,744

EGYPT advanced 5.57% to 26,011

BAHRAIN added 0.1% to 2,027

OMAN was up 0.3% to 4,775

ABU DHABI rose 0.2% to 9,063

DUBAI added 0.3% to 4,161

(Reporting by Md Manzer Hussain; Editing by Vijay Kishore)