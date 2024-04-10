Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies

Asian stocks firm, take China Fitch downgrade in their stride

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.7%

Dollar firm, yen under watch ahead of key US CPI release

The U.S. dollar index, which measures the greenback against six rivals, held firm at 104.12

Gold near record high as inflation risk lifts safe-haven appeal

Spot gold was little changed at $2,351.94 per ounce

Oil steady as Middle East worries offset US crude stock buildup

Brent crude futures were up marginally at $89.49 per barrel

U.S. stocks inch to higher close as markets brace for CPI data, earnings

The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite Index, boosted by chips, enjoyed a more substantial advance, with the S&P 500 nominally higher

Nigeria judge adjourns case against Binance and two executives to May 2

The Abuja court ordered Gambaryan to be held in prison, pending the outcome of his bail application, which is scheduled to be heard on April 18

