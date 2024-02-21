Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies.



Asian shares ease as early rate cut bets fizzle, focus on Fed minutes

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.09% lower on Wednesday



Gold holds steady as traders await Fed minutes

Spot gold was flat at $2,024.00 per ounce, as of 0100 GMT



Oil rises; markets weigh Red Sea attacks, US rate cuts

Brent crude futures rose 12 cents, or 0.15%, to $82.46 a barrel by 0100 GMT



US Stocks: Stocks close lower as Nvidia weighs ahead of earnings

Shares of the chip designer Nvidia tumbled 4.35%, it's biggest daily percentage fall since Oct. 17



Dollar tracks global yields lower; sterling heavy

The move lower in the dollar has come on the back of a dip in U.S. Treasury yields in line with its global peers



Crypto firm Circle to end support for USDC stablecoin on Tron blockchain

Circle said it would no longer mint USDC tokens on Tron, a fast-growing platform widely used for transferring stablecoins

