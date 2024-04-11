PHOTO
Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies
Asian shares fall on global rate scare, yen plumbs 34-yr low
MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%
Oil extends gains on escalation in Middle East tensions
Brent crude futures advanced by 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.78 a barrel
Gold drifts higher as geopolitical tensions lift safe-haven appeal
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,345.56 per ounce
Dollar firms, yen skids as Fed cut wagers crumble
The yen's slide to a 34-year low of 153.24 per U.S. dollar
US stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower as sticky inflation dims rate cut hopes
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422.16 points, or 1.09%, to 38,461.51
Crypto trading concentration a 'considerable concern', EU watchdog says
The bloc is rolling out the world's first comprehensive set of rules to regulate trading in cryptoassets such as bitcoin, Ether and Tether, requiring exchanges to be authorised
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon