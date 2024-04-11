Zawya brings you all the latest news and insights relevant to Middle East and global investors in equities, commodities and currencies



Asian shares fall on global rate scare, yen plumbs 34-yr low

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7%. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.8%



Oil extends gains on escalation in Middle East tensions

Brent crude futures advanced by 30 cents, or 0.3%, to $90.78 a barrel

Gold drifts higher as geopolitical tensions lift safe-haven appeal

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $2,345.56 per ounce

Dollar firms, yen skids as Fed cut wagers crumble

The yen's slide to a 34-year low of 153.24 per U.S. dollar

US stocks: Wall St ends sharply lower as sticky inflation dims rate cut hopes

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 422.16 points, or 1.09%, to 38,461.51

Crypto trading concentration a 'considerable concern', EU watchdog says

The bloc is rolling out the world's first comprehensive set of rules to regulate trading in cryptoassets such as bitcoin, Ether and Tether, requiring exchanges to be authorised

