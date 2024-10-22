Egypt - The Chemical Industries Holding Company (CIHC) is looking forward to appointing an investment bank to manage the listing of Sinai Manganese Company, sources in the know told Al Borsa News.

Four banks have already shown interest in managing the sale and the company is expected to decide upon one by the first quarter of 2025, the sources noted.

No decision has been made yet on whether Sinai Manganese will be listed on the Egyptian Exchange (EGX) or sold to a strategic investor, the sources pointed out.

They added that this matter would be decided upon with the selected investment bank.

It is worth noting that the listing aims to develop Sinai Manganese, expand its industrial production, and boost revenues, the sources highlighted.

