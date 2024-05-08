PHOTO
Asia stocks drift, dollar firm as Fed rate path pondered
Crude oil hovered near two-month lows amid signs of easing supply pressure and continued hopes for a Middle East ceasefire
Dollar regains momentum as yen struggles
Analysts have said that any intervention from Tokyo would only serve as a temporary respite for the yen
Oil prices edge lower on rising US stockpiles
Brent crude oil futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.95 a barrel
US Stocks: S&P, Dow end slightly up, extend closing streaks despite Disney drag
Sundefined Dow on best run since Dec
Gold slips as dollar firms, traders brood on rate cut timing
U.S. dollar up 0.1%
FTX files amended reorganization plan, expects $14.5bln-$16.3 bln for distribution
The plan put forward by FTX creates a "convenience class" for creditors with claims of $50,000 or lower
Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon