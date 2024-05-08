Asia stocks drift, dollar firm as Fed rate path pondered

Crude oil hovered near two-month lows amid signs of easing supply pressure and continued hopes for a Middle East ceasefire

Dollar regains momentum as yen struggles

Analysts have said that any intervention from Tokyo would only serve as a temporary respite for the yen

Oil prices edge lower on rising US stockpiles

Brent crude oil futures fell 21 cents, or 0.3%, to $82.95 a barrel

US Stocks: S&P, Dow end slightly up, extend closing streaks despite Disney drag

Sundefined Dow on best run since Dec

Gold slips as dollar firms, traders brood on rate cut timing

U.S. dollar up 0.1%

FTX files amended reorganization plan, expects $14.5bln-$16.3 bln for distribution

The plan put forward by FTX creates a "convenience class" for creditors with claims of $50,000 or lower

Gain a deeper understanding of financial markets with Eikon