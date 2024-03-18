PHOTO
Asia shares up on China data, await clutch of central bank meetings
Nikkei bounces, S&P 500 futures edge higher
Mideast Stocks: Gulf markets cautious ahead of next week's Federal Reserve meeting
The Qatari benchmark index was up marginally
Oil prices rise on tighter supply, geopolitical risks
Brent crude oil futures for May delivery inched up 3 cents to $85.37 a barrel
Dollar steady, yen soft as BOJ policy shift beckons
The spotlight in Asia is firmly on the BOJ
Gold listless as central bank meetings loom, dollar holds firm
Spot gold was little changed at $2,156.69 per ounce
Wall St Week Ahead: Fracturing 'Magnificent Seven' trade puts spotlight on megacap valuations
Investors last year were happy to pay up for the megacaps
