ADGM Courts, the internationally recognised independent courts of ADGM, announced the appointment of Sir Nicholas Patten as a Judge of the Court of Appeal, effective from 3rd October 2024.

Sir Nicholas succeeds Sir Peter Blanchard KNZM, who announced his retirement recently. A formal swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the presence of Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market.

Commenting on Sir Nicholas’ appointment, the Right Honourable Lord David Hope of Craighead KT, Chief Justice of ADGM Courts, said, “Sir Nicholas Patten brings to our Court a distinguished career spanning five decades. He has extensive experience as Queen’s Counsel in property, trust, company and partnership disputes, including insolvency. During his judicial career as a judge of the English High Court (Chancery Division) and Court of Appeal, he dealt with a wide range of cases, including contractual and property disputes; company litigation, insolvency proceedings; claims concerning the tracing of assets against former directors and other fiduciaries; and the administration of trusts and estates.

"We are confident that his appointment will strengthen our ability to provide the highest calibre of judicial services, especially to ADGM’s community and the global financial institutions and companies that have selected ADGM as a base for their operation. His wealth of experience will further enhance the Court’s global standing, attracting greater investor interest.”

Sir Nicholas’ career commenced by being called to the Bar by Lincoln’s Inn in 1974. He was appointed Queen’s Counsel in 1988. Between 1988 and 2000, he served as Chairman of the Chancery Bar Association. In 2000, he was appointed as a judge of the High Court (Chancery Division) and was promoted to the Court of Appeal in 2009. During his tenure, he also served as a judge of the Patents Court, overseeing cases involving various aspects of intellectual property law.

As a High Court judge, Sir Nicholas served as Vice-Chancellor of the County Palatine of Lancaster, responsible for organising chancery and mercantile sittings in the North of England. Most recently, he held the role of Treasurer of Lincoln's Inn.

ADGM Courts is committed to fostering an innovative, efficient, and accessible legal system, driven by the expertise of its outstanding judiciary and creating a seamless integration of advanced digital solutions. ADGM is the only jurisdiction in the region with the direct application of English Common Law, based on which ADGM Courts has been founded. These guiding principles not only enhance legal certainty and efficiency but also reinforce ADGM's role as a premier international financial centre.