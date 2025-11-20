ABU DHABI: The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group proudly commemorates its silver jubilee – 25 years of innovation, resilience, and contribution to Abu Dhabi’s economic progress. Established in 2000 as the youngest exchange in the region, the ADX now ranks among the world’s top 20 exchanges by market capitalisation, reflecting the emirate’s long-term vision and the exchange’s rapid rise as a global capital markets leader.

Over the last 25 years, the ADX has achieved remarkable milestones that have shaped the capital markets and financial industry in the UAE and in the region. From just 12 listed companies in its early years to more than 200 securities today, the ADX has grown into a more than 3 trillion-dirham market and a vital pillar of Abu Dhabi’s economic architecture. With 1.2 million investors from more than 200 nationalities, the ADX has become a gateway for global capital and a trusted marketplace that reflects the diversity and ambition of the UAE.

Earlier this year, the ADX established the ADX Group, comprising Abu Dhabi Clear (AD Clear) and Abu Dhabi Central Securities Depository (AD CSD). This integrated structure enhances market efficiency, improves post-trade services, and equips the exchange for its next phase of growth in line with Abu Dhabi’s strategy to build a world-class financial ecosystem.

Abdulla Salem Alnuaimi, Group CEO of the ADX Group, said: “The past 25 years reflect a journey of resilience, innovation, and progress. The ADX today serves as a global marketplace linking Abu Dhabi with international capital and diverse investment opportunities. Our focus now is to build on this foundation – expanding products, deepening liquidity, embracing technology, and creating long-term value for all stakeholders.”

A Trusted Ecosystem, A Robust Fund-Raising Platform

Abu Dhabi’s capital markets have undergone a significant transformation, particularly in the last five years. Since 2020, IPOs on the ADX have raised approximately 59 billion dirhams, driven by strong economic fundamentals and sustained investor demand. In 2023, the ADX generated around 18 billion dirhams in IPO proceeds – among the highest globally – and continued this momentum in 2024, raising nearly 12.8 billion dirhams. Many of the ADX’s listed companies now operate across multiple countries and markets, extending Abu Dhabi’s economic influence beyond the region.

ADX-listed companies have further supported national prosperity by distributing more than 320 billion dirhams in cash dividends since 2020, achieving a compound annual growth rate of over 33%. This underscores the enduring strength of Abu Dhabi’s corporates and the ADX’s role in enabling investors to participate in the UAE’s economic growth through stable income, long-term capital appreciation and sustainable wealth creation.

To commemorate its Silver Jubilee, the ADX intends to launch the FTSE ADX Dividend Stars Index, a new benchmark highlighting companies with strong and sustainable dividend profiles.

Leveraging the presence of the world’s top 25 global asset management funds, the ADX offers diverse investment opportunities, including equities, debt instruments, ETFs, derivatives, and diversified yield-generating instruments that help investors build resilient portfolios and plan for long-term financial security.

Since 2020, UAE nationals have traded more than 2.5 trillion dirhams, while foreign investors have exceeded 1.2 trillion dirhams. Since the ADX’s inclusion in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index in 2014, foreign net investment exceeded 134 billion dirhams. Institutional investors contributed more than 3 trillion dirhams in trading activity over the same period from 2020, with a CAGR of over 35% with net inflows surpassing 40 billion dirhams.

The ADX continues to strengthen regional integration through cross-border initiatives that expand access and deepen connectivity. The exchange’s Tabadul platform – linking six regional markets – has enhanced cooperation, opened new channels for issuers and investors, and reinforced Abu Dhabi’s role as a hub for modern, interconnected capital flows.

Innovation remains central to the ADX’s strategy and evolution. Over the years, the exchange has introduced multiple regional firsts, including exchange-traded funds, foreign sovereign bonds, blockchain-enabled eVoting, and the region’s first blockchain-based digital bond. Today, the ADX continues to advance the digital market infrastructure frameworks and next-generation trading technologies, cementing its status as a regional trailblazer.

As the ADX enters its next 25 years, the exchange remains committed to deepening liquidity, enhancing digital infrastructure, and expanding investment opportunities. Through advanced platforms, integrated market systems, and world-class regulatory standards, the ADX will continue empowering capital, empowering investors, and enabling future generations to prosper.

Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, the Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) Group, said, during the ceremony organised by ADX, that since its establishment in 2000, "The market has been a key pillar in supporting Abu Dhabi’s ambitious vision to build a diversified, sustainable and knowledge-based economy. He noted that Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange, as a young and dynamic entity within the financial sector, has witnessed remarkable development over the past years."

