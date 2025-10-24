Abu Dhabi National Energy Co (TAQA) has held a non-deal roadshow in cities across Asia Pacific, LSEG’s LPC reported.

The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange-listed integrated utilities company has made presentations to banks in Beijing, Shanghai and Hong Kong during the week of October 12.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China and Mizuho Bank were the coordinators.

In August, TAQA raised a 8.5 billion dirhams ($2.3 billion) term loan to boost liquidity and advance its growth, Zawya reported.

(Writing by Brinda Darasha; editing by Seban Scaria)

brinda.darasha@lseg.com