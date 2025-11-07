KUWAIT CITY - Agility Public Warehousing Company KSCP, listed on Boursa Kuwait and the Dubai Financial Market, today announced its new brand identity in line with the Kuwait-focused strategy unveiled on 18 June 2025. Effective immediately, the company will operate under the brand Makhazen.

The rebrand reflects the company’s strategic positioning as a platform dedicated to supporting Kuwait’s national development priorities, including key initiatives under Vision 2035. As previously announced, the company plans to invest more than KWD 100 million through 2030 in sectors that advance infrastructure and economic diversification.

Building on its proven execution capability and deep institutional knowledge, Makhazen is channeling capital and operations into some of Kuwait’s highest‑priority non‑oil sectors to support the development of advanced logistics and industrial infrastructure that will drive trade, create jobs, and contribute to Kuwait’s broader economic diversification efforts.

“Today, we’re continuing the strategic steps announced in June to strongly position the company in Kuwait and align with the country’s economic priorities. The launch of our new brand identity marks the next chapter in our journey, as we pursue growth opportunities arising from the country’s economic agenda. We're aligning our business with Kuwait’s long-term economic transformation, directing investment and operations toward infrastructure development and sectors that will drive sustainable, long-term transformation,” said Tarek Sultan, Vice Chairman.

The new brand builds on the company’s legacy of national commitment and sustainable value creation, reflecting its founding mandate under the 1979 Amiri Decree that established the company to develop critical warehousing and infrastructure in Sulaibiya, Doha, and Mina Abdullah.

To keep strategy and execution strategically aligned with government priorities, the Board previously established a permanent senior board committee that oversees development projects and maintains active dialogue with relevant authorities, ensuring the company’s initiatives remain fully attuned to the national economic agenda.

The company will begin using its new trademark and logo immediately. At the same time, the Board of Directors has proposed changing the company’s legal name. This is a separate process from the rebrand, and an Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM) will be scheduled to obtain shareholder approval.

