Riyadh: Saudi Stock Exchange’s main index closed higher on Sunday, gaining 32.87 points to reach 11,528.59, with a total trading value of SR 4.2 billion.

A total of 248 million shares were traded during the session, with shares of 176 companies recording gains, while 79 companies saw declines.

Meanwhile, Saudi Parallel Market Index (NOMU) also closed higher, rising 169.63 points to end at 25,475.72, with a trading value of SR 42 million and a total of over 6 million shares traded.

