KUWAIT — Saudi national teams for fencing, karate and tennis together snatched eight different-level medals as the 3rd Gulf Games came to an end in Kuwait on Tuesday.



This brings the number of medals all Saudi athletes participating in the event have collected to 67, including 16 gold, 22 silver and 29 bronze.



In Tuesday's event, the Saudi fencing team got one gold and one bronze; the karate team achieved three gold, and two silver while the tennis team won a bronze medal.



Prince Fahd bin Juluwe bin Abdulaziz bin Masaad, Vice Chairman of the Olympic and Paralympic Committee, who led the Saudi mission to the tournament, and Sheikh Mubarak Al-Sabah, Member of the Kuwaiti Olympic Committee, gave away the prizes to winners.

