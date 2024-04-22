RIYADH — Swedish show jumper Henrik von Eckermann, currently the world No. 1, defended his Show Jumping World Cup title in Riyadh.



The event concluded with Prince Fahad Bin Jalawi Bin Abdulaziz, vice president of the Saudi Olympic and Paralympic Committee, and Ingmar de Vos, President of the International Equestrian Federation (FEI), presenting the awards.



Eckermann triumphed in the 1.60 meters category by completing his rounds flawlessly in 67.33 seconds. His performance drew large crowds.



French rider Julien Epaillard secured second place with a time of 66.52 seconds but incurred 4 faults. Swedish competitor Peder Fredricson was close behind, finishing third with a time of 66.39 seconds and 6 faults.



This prestigious championship, hosting its inaugural Middle Eastern edition, saw participation from 51 riders and 60 horses from 24 different countries.



Competitors vied for a share of the €2.6 million prize pool, making it one of the richest in the history of the Showjumping World Cups.



