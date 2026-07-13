RIYADH — Saudi Arabia recorded its lowest level of dust and sandstorm activity in more than 25 years during June 2026, with dust events falling 99% below historical averages, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM said June saw an almost complete absence of dust and sandstorms across the Kingdom, marking the lowest level recorded since monitoring began more than two decades ago.

NCM Chief Executive Officer Dr. Ayman Ghulam said the findings were based on the June report issued by the Regional Center for Sand and Dust Storms.

According to the report, the Northern Borders region recorded a 100% decline in dust storm activity, while central Saudi Arabia, including Riyadh, Qassim and Al Kharj, recorded a 99% decrease. The Eastern Province, including Al Ahsa, Dammam and Dhahran, also registered a 99% decline.

The center attributed the sharp reduction to several environmental and climatic factors, including the Saudi Green Initiative, the Kingdom's cloud seeding program, improved vegetation cover, better grazing management, and weaker weather fronts that typically generate dust and sandstorms during the period.

The Regional Center for Sand and Dust Storms continues to monitor and analyze dust activity using advanced forecasting and observation systems, including satellite data, AERONET aerosol monitoring, LiDAR technology, numerical forecasting models, and specialized dust sampling and analysis equipment.

The center said these capabilities strengthen early warning services, improve forecasting accuracy, support relevant authorities, and help reduce the impact of dust storms on public health, the environment, and economic activities.

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