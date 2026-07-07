JEDDAH — Rain and thunderstorms are expected to persist over parts of the highlands of Jazan, Asir, Al Baha, and Makkah regions through Saturday, according to the National Center for Meteorology (NCM).

The NCM’s forecast is based on outputs from the Saudi Numerical Model.

According to an animated map issued by the NCM, light rain will begin affecting Abha, the capital of Asir, and its surrounding areas early Monday evening before completely dissipating later in the evening.

On Tuesday afternoon, light to moderate rain will persist around Abha, while lighter rain is expected over southern Asir and scattered showers south of Makkah.

Later in the afternoon, rainfall will ease but spread further across the surrounding areas.

By early evening, rain will disappear from all areas except south of Makkah, where it is expected to move toward Taif.

On Wednesday afternoon, light to moderate rain will affect the border between eastern Jazan and southeastern Asir, while lighter rain is forecast for northern Asir and southern Makkah.

The rain will completely disappear by early evening.

Photo from the NCM's animated map showing the areas forecast to be affected by thunderstorms.

On Thursday afternoon, light to moderate rain is expected around Abha, with lighter rainfall persisting over northern Asir and most of Al Baha.

Rainfall will gradually ease, become more scattered, and disappear by early evening.

Late Friday afternoon, light to moderate rain will affect areas along the border between eastern Jazan and southeastern Asir, while lighter rain will be scattered across northern Asir.

By early evening, light to moderate rain will persist along the Asir-Jazan border.

Later in the evening, rainfall will ease and move toward the Jazan coast.

On Saturday afternoon, moderate to heavy rain is expected along the Kingdom’s southwestern coast, particularly in Asir and Jazan, before weakening and extending into Al Baha.

By evening, the rain will become more scattered, shift back southward, and eventually disappear completely.

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