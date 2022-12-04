RIYADH - The rainfall during the winter season of this year will be higher than average in several regions around Saudi Arabia, according to Aqeel Al-Aqeel, analyst at the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).

Speaking to Al-Ekhbariya, Al-Aqeel clarified that the regions that will be witnessing a rainfall higher than average are the regions of Makkah, Riyadh and Al-Jouf, Madinah, Qassim, the Eastern Region (Al-Sharqiya), Hail and parts of the Northern Borders.

He, however, noted that the winter season during this year will be much warmer than the previous years, specially in December.

The NCM issued a report on the weather that the regions of the Kingdom will witness rain from next Sunday to Thursday, noting that there are chances of thunderstorms in most regions.

