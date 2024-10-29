Doha - Weather inshore until 6:00 pm on Tuesday will be moderate in temperature to relatively hot daytime with some clouds, the Department of Meteorology said in its daily weather report.

Offshore, the weather will see some clouds, the report added, warning of strong wind and high sea.

Wind inshore will be northwesterly at a speed of 6 - 16 KT, gusting t 26 KT at times.

Offshore, it will be northwesterly at a speed of 18 - 25 KT, gusting to 33 KT at times.

Sea state inshore will be 3 - 5 ft; while offshore will be 5 - 8 ft, rising to 11 ft at times.

Visibility inshore and offshore will be 5 - 10 km.

Area High Tide Low Tide Max--------------------------------------------------------------Doha 04:21 - 14:23 08:55 - 22:10 31Mesaieed 05:30 - 15:37 09:05 - 23:29 32Wakrah 06:11 - 14:14 08:58 - 22:19 31Al Khor 13:41 - 03:31 21:01 - 09:56 31Ruwais 03:31 - 15:25 09:56 - 21:54 28Dukhan 08:07 - 20:22 01:44 - 14:21 29Abu Samra 08:07 - 20:14 01:59 - 13:21 29 Sunrise: 05:40 LTSunset: 16:54 LT-------------------------

