Various landmarks in Sharjah were transformed into displays of vibrant colours on on February 7, as the 13th edition of the Sharjah Light Festival kicked off. Twelve prominent landmarks across the emirate lit up with unique designs.

The spectacular inauguration at the Sharjah Police Headquarters featured a captivating drone show lighting up the night sky.

International artists from Serbia, Russia, the UK, France, Italy, Lebanon and Germany, alongside emerging local talents, came together to create this visual extravaganza.

Italian artist Federick and German artist Stefan Ihmig illuminated the Sharjah Police Headquarters building. "This building has hundreds of colours. The structure is wide and gives us a bigger canvas to show our skills and creativity," said Ihmig, who is participating in the festival for the second time. "Audiences will surely love the show. It's not just the lights, the drone show clubbed with hundreds of colours [offers] a perfect visual spectacle."

Ihmig also highlighted that some of the new technologies in this year's edition haven't been used before in the UAE. "We have incorporated AI in this edition of the light show, and this is the first time people will experience something this amazing," said Ihmig.

Residents and visitors can catch the dazzling lights every night until February 18.

Dr Khalid Al Midfa, chairman of Sharjah Media City, said that every participating landmark promises a unique experience for the visitors. "The participating artists have been working for months to make this edition a memorable one," said Al Midfa. He pointed out that new buildings have been added to the festival, in the towns of Khorfakkan, Dibba Hisn, and Kalba.

Organised under the patronage of Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, the first edition of the light festival was held in 2010. It was established as an event rooted in the emirate’s cultural identity and heritage, and attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors every year.

Last year, the 12th edition of the festival recorded 1.3 million visitors across different locations.

Copyright © 2022 Khaleej Times. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

