"Tripadvisor ranks Dubai's desert adventure as the top bucket list activity among the world's best experiences, offering adventure-seeking travelers the ultimate six-hour expedition in the captivating Lahbab dunes. This thrilling escapade combines dune-bashing, quad biking, camel rides, sandboarding, stargazing, and a delectable traditional Arabian barbecue, guaranteeing an unforgettable journey in the heart of the desert," it said in a tweet.

