AMMAN — The northern region of the Kingdom experienced significant rainfall on Saturday morning, with Irbid Governorate receiving the heaviest downpours, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD).

Baqoura station recorded the highest rainfall at 40.5 millimetres, followed by Samma with 31.4 millimetres and Irbid station with 26 millimetres, JMD Director General Raed Khatib said.

Meanwhile, Ramtha recorded 10 millimetres and Ras Munif in Ajloun saw 3.4 millimetres, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

Khatib forecast that the rainy weather will persist in the coming days. Starting Sunday night, rain is expected to extend to parts of the central and southern regions, continuing through Monday before tapering off by Tuesday evening.

