AMMAN: Jordan will see a gradual increase in temperatures this week, with pleasant spring weather dominating most areas, the Jordan Meteorological Department (JMD) forecast on Monday.

JMD said that temperatures on Tuesday will rise slightly, bringing warmer spring weather along with high-altitude clouds, where moderate southeast winds will continue.

By Wednesday, temperatures will increase again, resulting in warm conditions across the country, with relatively hot weather in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will stay moderate from the southeast.

Thursday will see temperatures exceed the seasonal average by about 5-6 degrees. The weather will remain warm in most regions and hot in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Winds will shift from southeast to southwest, still remaining moderate.

Temperatures on Tuesday are expected to range between 24°C and 13°C in East Amman, 22°C and 11°C in West Amman, 32°C and 22°C at the Dead Sea, 31°C and 20°C in the Jordan Valley, and 32°C and 21°C in Aqaba.

