Egypt - Rasha Abdel Aal, Head of the Egyptian Tax Authority (ETA), announced that Egypt has emerged as a leading regional model for the digital transformation of tax administration.

Within just a few years, the authority has successfully shifted from a paper-based system to a fully integrated digital ecosystem, now covering all aspects of tax operations.

This transition, driven by comprehensive databases and advanced digital platforms, has significantly improved collection efficiency and voluntary compliance.

Abdel Aal made these remarks at the African Tax Administration Forum (ATAF) held in Rabat, Morocco, attended by 22 heads of tax authorities from across the continent. The annual event is one of Africa’s largest tax gatherings. Her speech received widespread praise from ATAF’s chair and other participants, who commended Egypt’s achievements in digitalisation and capacity building.

She noted that in February 2025, the ETA introduced the first package of tax facilitation measures aimed at supporting the business community and fostering trust with taxpayers. This package focused on removing administrative obstacles and resolving tax disputes swiftly and transparently, reinforcing tax fairness.

A central component of the reforms was Law No. 6 of 2025, which established a simplified tax system for businesses with annual turnover below EGP 20m. The law applies a tiered tax system based on turnover, helping to integrate informal economic activities into the formal economy.

Abdel Aal outlined the ETA’s digital transformation strategy, built around key pillars: the mandatory e-filing system launched in January 2021; the rollout of e-invoicing and e-receipt platforms, which have collectively processed over 1.5 billion digital documents; and the establishment of a dedicated e-commerce unit, which has registered over 225,000 business activities, including major international platforms.

She also highlighted the adoption of a unified payroll tax system, which contributed to a 36% year-on-year increase in tax revenues. Meanwhile, the electronic tax risk management system enabled the recovery of more than EGP 12bn in previously unpaid taxes, supported by expanded data-sharing with other government entities.

Abdel Aal confirmed that total tax revenues for fiscal year 2024/2025 rose by 35% without imposing any additional tax burdens on citizens or businesses.

“We aspire to work together based on shared goals to strengthen policies that combat tax evasion and avoidance, prevent profit shifting, and stop base erosion, ensuring sustainable development across all countries of our continent,” Abdel Aal concluded.

