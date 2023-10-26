RIYADH — The Saudi National Center for the Prevention and Control of Plants and Animal Diseases (WEQAA) announced that the World Organization for Animal Health (WOAH) has officially certified that Saudi Arabia is free from Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) disease.



It said that the certification came after the organization’s evaluation of the Kingdom’s file prepared by the WEQAA Center. The evaluation was based on the standards and controls issued by the organization to certify countries that are free of epidemic diseases.



HPAI is a serious disease and requires rapid response because it is highly contagious and often fatal to domesticated turkeys, chickens, guinea fowl, and upland game birds. The disease also spreads very quickly.



Eng. Ayman Al-Ghamdi, CEO of the WEQAA Center, said that this accreditation would contribute to enhancing trade exchange between the Kingdom and countries of the world by re-evaluating the conditions and controls for the accredited veterinary health certificates.



He said that the WEQAA Center is working to strengthen the Kingdom’s position in combating and controlling epidemic animal diseases, as well as to reduce their risks, and enhance animal production and its sustainability.

