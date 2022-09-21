ABU DHABI - Yas Island Abu Dhabi has announced that it will turn green in celebration of the 92nd National Day of Saudi Arabia on 23rd September.

Yas Island’s fireworks will be organised as part of the commemoration. Celebrations are due to kick off at 21:00 and visible from Yas Bay Waterfront.

In addition, attractions across Yas Island, including Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, Yas Waterworld Abu Dhabi, Warner Bros.

WorldTM Abu Dhabi, CLYMBTM Abu Dhabi, Yas Mall, Yas Plaza Hotels, W Abu Dhabi – Yas Island, and Etihad Arena, will be lit in green in recognition of 92 years since the foundation of Saudi Arabia in 1930.