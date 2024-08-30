RIYADH — Anticipation is building as Riyadh Season 2024 gears up for its grand launch on October 12, promising a fresh wave of excitement with new areas and events that will captivate visitors like never before.



The General Entertainment Authority (GEA) has unveiled a lineup of attractions designed to elevate the season’s reputation as the world’s most diverse entertainment festival, ensuring this year’s edition will be the most spectacular yet.



New attractions and events in Riyadh Season 2024



"THE VENUE," one of the new areas joining Riyadh Season, was built in just 50 days and accommodates up to 8,000 people on a sprawling 10,000 square meter area. It will host seven events, starting with the world’s most anticipated tennis tournament, the Six King Slam, which will bring together the six most famous and important tennis players in the world rankings. Additionally, the major fashion event “1000 Seasons and Seasons” will be held in partnership with international designer Elie Saab.



Entertainment highlights: Latin Night and Joy Awards



The "Latin Night" and the 5th edition of the "JOY AWARDS" ceremony, which honors the most prominent entertainment makers in the Arab world, will take place early next year. The event will feature international stars, adding a global flair to the Riyadh Season’s entertainment lineup.



Honoring creativity with the Effie Awards



To honor the largest companies in the Middle East and North Africa in the creative field, "THE VENUE" will host the "Effie Awards," recognizing the most influential marketing campaigns. Additionally, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return with fiercer competition for its second appearance at the season, promising adrenaline-pumping action for sports fans.



The Boulevard Runway: A new aviation-themed attraction



Located next to the Boulevard City area and spanning 140,000 square meters, the "Boulevard Runway" will host three giant Boeing 777 aircraft transformed into shops, restaurants, and 13 interactive experiences for adults and children, providing a unique setting that combines travel and entertainment.



Enhancements in Wonder Garden and new experiences



The "Wonder Garden" has been enhanced to suit the large audience turnout, accommodating up to 23,000 people in nearly half a million square meters. It features more than 60 theatrical and roaming shows, 65 games and experiences, and over 40 restaurants. This unique experience caters to all ages amidst three beautifully themed areas: The Dark Garden and the Butterfly Garden, offering a magical setting for families.



Upgrades to Via Riyadh and luxury cinema experiences



By summer 2025, "Via Riyadh" will be fully air-conditioned, making it more attractive year-round. Upgrades will include luxurious cinema halls and new attractions such as the Christian Dior Exhibition and Museum, which will showcase 500 dresses between vintage and new in 14 different sections, cementing Riyadh's status as a fashion destination.



The Groves: A permanent new location



Returning with a new, permanent spot in Al Rafia district, “The Groves” features a theater overlooking a lake, along with new experiences and lounges debuting for the first time in Riyadh. This serene and stylish area is set to become a favorite spot for visitors looking for a unique leisure experience.



Cultural diversity at Al Suwaidi Park



Al Suwaidi Park, one of the three free zones of the season, is held in cooperation with the Ministry of Media. It will feature nine cultures from Yemen, Sudan, Jordan, Egypt, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Indonesia, and the Philippines over 45 days, creating a carnival atmosphere with concerts, international stars, and a family-friendly shopping area.



Expansion of Kingdom Arena and major sporting events



The “Kingdom Arena” will expand by over 40%, accommodating more than 27,000 spectators. It will host four international championships, including the highly anticipated “IV CROWN SHOWDOWN” boxing match between Russians Artur Beterbiev and Dmitry Bivol, and the 2024 African Super Cup Championship. The season will also feature the much-awaited revenge match between boxing champions Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.



Boulevard World expands with new regional experiences



“Boulevard World” will increase in size, adding five new regions—Saudi Arabia, Turkey, Iran, Africa, and Courchevel—bringing the total to 19 regions with 300 restaurants, 1,400 shops, and 21 new events. This expansion enhances Riyadh Season’s global appeal, offering visitors a taste of cultures from around the world.



Cristiano Ronaldo's interactive padel experience debuts



For the first time ever, an interactive padel experience will be held in partnership with international star Cristiano Ronaldo, using innovation and technology to bring this popular sport to life. This cutting-edge event combines sports, technology, and entertainment, setting a new standard for interactive experiences.



These exciting additions and enhancements set the stage for Riyadh Season 2024, promising a memorable and diverse entertainment experience for visitors from around the globe.

