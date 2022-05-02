UAE - Yas Marina Circuit, home to Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, has announced several Eid Al Fitr activities, with free fitness sessions and prizes to be won this festive season.

Visitors at YMC can enjoy an Eid exclusive with up to 20 per cent off on retail experiences. On-track driving experiences and a range of activities will be available at a discount for a limited time.

There are several events for karting enthusiasts, with the chance to earn on-track driving experiences through the Eid Speed Challenge on May 3 (Tuesday). Drivers among the top three lap times will win prizes to mark the celebrations in style, with the challenge running from 9am to midnight for competitors of all ages on Tuesday. Meanwhile, karting fanatics can also test their skills in the Sodi World Series Eid Sprint Karting Race on May 6 (Friday).

Till May 4 (Wednesday), the Yas Play returns to Yas Mall for an exclusive Eid edition of the spinning wheel of prizes. Participants can test their luck for a chance to win on-track experiences at the interactive kiosk on the first floor near the Virgin Megastore at Yas Mall.

Fitness fanatics can look forward to several free fitness sessions with free-to-enter Les Mills classes and on-track TrainYAS and TrainAM sessions running throughout the week to celebrate the season at YMC.

For more information on the activities, events and offers can be found on www.yasmarinacircuit.com

Moreover, there is incredible stuff on Yas Island with fireworks at 9 pm for the three days of Eid at Yas Bay Waterfront. Visit www.yasbay.ae for further details and dining options while watching the fireworks.

Also, there is a much-awaited line-up of concerts at Etihad Arena on May 3, 4 and 6. Tickets on sale at www.etihadarena.ae

