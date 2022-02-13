Head of the Directorate-General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali Al-Abdullah Al- Salem Al-Sabah said the State of Kuwait attaches great importance to the civil aviation sector, as the Kuwait International Airport is currently witnessing a number of development projects and a number of future projects to modernize the infrastructure.

Sheikh Abdullah Al-Ali affirmed in a press statement to Al-Qabas, Thursday, during his meeting with a delegation from the Kuwait Airways Corporation, the administration’s support for national carriers in their operating plans during the next stage.

During the meeting, he was briefed on Kuwait Airways’ plan for the next three years, as part of the administration’s keenness to review the plans of national airlines. For his part, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Kuwait Airways, Captain Ali Al-Dukhan, thanked and praised the role of the DGCA for supporting the national carrier. Al-Dukhan said he hopes for more support to the company, which bears a major national responsibility in promoting the national economy during its 67-year journey.

The CEO of the company, Maan Razzouqi, gave a visual presentation that included Kuwait Airways’ upcoming plan, the expected developments in the number of the fleet, new destinations, and upcoming changes in the areas of marketing, operating network, ground services, maintenance, catering and passenger services.

Meanwhile, the Municipal Council headed by Osama Al-Otaibi has agreed to allocate a site for the construction of a new airport off Abdali Road, reports Al- Rai daily. Al-Rai has learned Minister of State for Municipal Affairs, Dr. Rana Al-Faris has approved the minutes of the council meeting held on January 10, including its approval for the construction of the new airport which will serve the new urban areas in the north and northwest of the country. This comes following the approval given by the Director General of Kuwait Municipality, Eng. Ahmed Al-Manfouhi on November 14, 2021, in response to the proposal submitted by Council member Ahmed Hadyan.