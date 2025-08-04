KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait International Airport has found itself at the very bottom of Gulf aviation rankings, marking a worrying decline in passenger traffic that contrasts sharply with surging growth at neighbouring hubs like Dubai, Riyadh, and Abu Dhabi.

According to informed sources, the airport recorded just 7.4 million passengers in the first half of 2025 (a 3% drop from the same period last year), making it the only Gulf airport to witness a decline in traffic. This performance stands in stark contrast to regional counterparts, most of which have reported steady to record-breaking growth.

Gulf Soars, Kuwait Stalls

In Dubai, passenger numbers reached a historic high of 46 million, up by 2.3%, while Abu Dhabi Airport led regional growth with a 13% jump to 15.8 million. Even smaller airports like Bahrain and Muscat saw modest increases of 1.5% and 2%, respectively.

But Kuwait Airport — once a serious contender among regional aviation hubs — is now grappling with stagnation, infrastructural woes, and airline pullouts that experts say are undermining its role in Kuwait’s Vision 2035, a national plan to transform the country into a financial and commercial powerhouse.

British Airways Exit Sends Alarming Signal

Industry insiders point to a string of high-profile airline withdrawals as a key factor in the airport’s decline. In a major blow earlier this year, British Airways abruptly suspended its direct flights to Kuwait in March, following in the footsteps of Lufthansa and KLM, who exited for similar reasons.

Although British Airways had initially announced the suspension of flights to both Kuwait and Bahrain, swift action by Bahraini authorities led the airline to reverse its decision regarding Bahrain. Kuwait, however, failed to respond with the same urgency — and the route remains closed.

This lack of responsiveness, say sources, is indicative of a broader institutional sluggishness that has plagued Kuwait’s aviation sector.

Red Tape, Infrastructure Woes and Missed Opportunities

Experts warn that the troubles run deeper than just airline exits.

National carriers have been restricted from expanding their operations in the past year, limiting Kuwait’s ability to compete.

Slow decision-making has hampered efforts to attract airlines or renew operating contracts, leaving investors and aviation partners in the dark.

Outdated airport infrastructure continues to frustrate carriers, with some reporting aircraft damage from flying gravel, delays caused by overcrowded facilities, and jet fuel prices higher than at other Gulf airports.

Vision 2035 at Risk?

With Vision 2035 at stake — a bold plan to position Kuwait as a regional investment and transit hub — aviation experts are calling on the government to radically rethink its strategy. Sources say the airport is meant to serve as the “gateway” to the country’s development ambitions, but current performance is "wildly inconsistent" with those goals.

“There’s too much reliance on a single authority — the General Authority of Civil Aviation,” said one source. “Kuwait needs to broaden the conversation, include other credible entities, and urgently implement a practical, time-bound action plan to reverse this trend.”

The Numbers Speak

Here’s how Kuwait stacks up against its neighbours in the first half of 2025:

Airport Passengers Passengers (H1 2025) % Change YoY Dubai International 46 million +2.3% Hamad (Doha) 25.9 million +1.5% King Abdulaziz (Riyadh) 25.5 million +6.8% Abu Dhabi International 15.8 million +13% Kuwait International 7.4 million -3% Bahrain International 4.6 million +1.5% Muscat International 1.1 million +2%

A Call to Action

As the Gulf continues to surge ahead with modern aviation strategies, Kuwait risks being left behind unless urgent reforms are made. Industry insiders stress that time is running out to restore the airport’s reputation and align it with the nation’s ambitious development goals.

With the region’s skies getting busier — and more competitive — Kuwait’s ability to reclaim its place among the Gulf’s elite airports will depend on decisive leadership, rapid reform, and a clear roadmap for recovery.

