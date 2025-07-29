KUWAIT CITY - Kuwait Airways announced the launch of a self-service check-in system at Terminal 4 (T4) that allows passengers to complete travel procedures independently, including weighing their luggage and printing boarding passes, reports Al-Seyassah daily.

Captain Abdulmohsen Al-Faqan, the Board Chairman of Kuwait Airways, explained that this service enables passengers to weigh their luggage and issue boarding passes without staff intervention, thereby speeding up the process.

This step is part of Kuwait Airways’ ongoing efforts to facilitate the check-in process and reduce congestion, especially during the summer travel season.

The company will release an explanatory video to guide passengers on using the new service with ease and convenience.

He affirmed Kuwait Airways’ commitment to enhancing the travel experience by meeting passengers’ needs from the moment they enter the terminal, ensuring smooth procedures, boarding, and access to top-quality services.

Captain Al-Faqan stressed that Kuwait Airways spares no effort in providing comfort to its customers by pursuing a strategy focused on achieving the highest service standards and expanding its network with new and diverse destinations and services.

It is worth highlighting that Kuwait Airways operates a modern fleet consisting of the latest Boeing and Airbus aircraft models, equipped with advanced technologies that meet the highest international aviation standards.

The fleet offers state-of-the-art entertainment systems and ergonomically designed seats to ensure maximum passenger comfort.

The company also employs a select team of highly qualified technical specialists, according to the highest industry standards

