Air Canada flight attendants plan to picket at four airports on Monday to highlight their pay demands in contract negotiations with Canada's largest airline, but its operations will not be affected, the union said.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees said in a statement on Sunday that the demonstrations would take place at airports in Montreal, Toronto, Vancouver and Calgary at 1 p.m. ET.

Negotiators for the two sides returned to the bargaining table on Friday after flight attendants overwhelmingly approved a strike mandate last week that could allow them to walk off the job as early as August 16.

The union said the main issues include making sure the airline's 10,000 flight attendants get paid for all working hours, not just when planes are in motion, and improving "poverty wages that are no longer consistent with the economic reality of 2025." "The standard simply can’t be maintained because it’s no longer acceptable,” says Wesley Lesosky, president of the union unit for Air Canada.

Historically, airlines have paid cabin crew when planes are in motion. But in their latest contract negotiations, North American flight attendants have sought compensation for hours worked including tasks like boarding passengers and waiting before and between flights at the airport. CUPE said the demonstration on Monday is not a strike and will not affect the Air Canada's operations.