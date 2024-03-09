RIYADH — The Supreme Court of Saudi Arabia has issued a call to Muslims throughout the country to participate in the sighting of the Ramadan crescent on the evening of Sunday, 29th Sha`ban 1445 AH, according to the Umm al-Qura calendar, which falls on March 10, 2024. This observation marks the potential beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, a time of fasting, prayer, reflection, and community for Muslims worldwide.



In an effort to accurately determine the start of Ramadan, the Supreme Court encourages those who are able to witness the crescent moon, whether with the naked eye or through the use of binoculars, to come forward and share their sightings. Individuals who spot the crescent are urged to report their observation to the nearest court, where they can formally record their testimony. Alternatively, they can contact the nearest center, which will assist them in reaching the closest court to document their sighting.



This practice of moon sighting is a traditional and essential aspect of the Islamic faith, as it determines the commencement of Ramadan, a month dedicated to worship, fasting from dawn until sunset, and acts of charity.

