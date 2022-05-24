RIYADH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development (MHRSD) stressed that employees are entitled to sick leave with full pay for the period of the first 30 days.



The employee will have three-quarters of the wages for the next 60 days of sick leave, and leave without pay for the following 30 days during the period of one year.



The ministry emphasized that the worker’s service shall not be terminated due to illness, before the expiry of the specific periods of sick leave stipulated in the Labor Law.



According to the ministry, the worker has the right to request for the slip of his annual sick leave, and if the days of the sick leave fall during the days of the annual leave, the days of the annual leave shall be stopped until the end of the sick leave.



Then the annual leave days will be resumed, and the worker is not compensated for the weekly off days that intersect his sick leave days.



If the employee sustains injury and temporary disability following an accident during his duty time, he is entitled to a financial aid equivalent to his full wage for a period of 60 days, and then he is entitled to a financial compensation equivalent to 75 percent of his wage for the duration of his treatment.



If the treatment period reaches one year, or if it is medically determined that the worker is not likely to recover and his health condition does not enable him to work, the injury shall be considered as total disability, and accordingly, the work contract will be terminated.



In such case, the injury shall be compensated, and the employer shall not have the right to recover what he paid to the injured during that year, the ministry sources said while quoting the provisions of the Labor Law.

