JEDDAH — The Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development has launched the "Ajeer Al-Hajj" service for the year 1445 AH, a new initiative designed to facilitate the employment of workers on seasonal contracts during the Hajj season.

This service aims to enhance the experience for pilgrims by improving the level of services provided to them at the holy sites.

Saudi citizens and residents interested in seasonal employment opportunities during Hajj are encouraged to submit their CVs through the "Ajeer" platform. The platform serves as a bridge connecting job seekers with employers, streamlining the workflow and simplifying procedures for both establishments and workers during the Hajj season.

As part of this initiative, the ministry mandates that establishments issue a Hajj permit to individuals engaged in seasonal work. It also underscores that any violations of this requirement will incur penalties as stipulated by the law.

