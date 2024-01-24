RIYADH — The Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Call and Guidance has monitored more than 3,000 violations and transgressions pertaining to mosque services in various regions of the Kingdom, including infringements related to electricity and water. The ministry has completed addressing more than 2,500 of these violations.



The ministry stated that it continues to work through inspection rounds to ensure that there is no infringement or exploitation of electricity and water meters, or exploitation of mosque facilities and property for anything other than what they were allocated for. This is within the framework of its concern for public money and preserving the sanctity of the houses of God.



The ministry called on citizens and expatriates to cooperate with it in reporting any observations or infringements on the services or property of mosques by communicating through the Reports Receiving Center (1933) or by visiting its branches in the regions to submit reports. It stressed the importance of the role of citizens and residents in achieving the ministry’s mission of caring for mosques and preserving their properties.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).