ABU DHABI - Abu Dhabi City Municipality has appealed to construction and demolition companies and site workers to adhere to essential safety and security precautions for the welfare of pedestrians and neighbouring properties during construction or demolition activities.

This initiative aims to uphold the health and safety of all community members.

The call followed a series of field campaigns undertaken by the municipality over five continuous days via its sub-centres: City Municipality Centre, Madinat Zayed Municipality Centre, Al Wathba Municipality Centre, Shahama Municipality Centre, Musaffah Municipality Centre, and Municipal Presence Centre - Baniyas.

Each centre aimed to educate workers at construction and demolition sites about the importance of adhering to all safety standards and requirements during their operations.

Violators, property owners, and contractors were instructed on the necessity to abide by the law and implement security precautions for the safety of pedestrians and neighbouring buildings during the execution of their tasks.

In addition, the campaigns disseminated educational materials via the municipality's official social media accounts, the "Freejna" app, and mobile phones to enlighten them about the importance of providing security and safety precautions for pedestrians and surrounding buildings.