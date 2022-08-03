RIYADH — The Ministry of Hajj and Umrah has confirmed that pilgrims from abroad who wish to perform Umrah are not required a negative PCR test result or rapid antigen test result for their entry to Saudi Arabia.

The ministry noted that the issuance of insurance to cover the treatment costs in the event of getting infected with COVID-19 virus is still a condition for the entry of foreign pilgrims to the Kingdom to perform the Umrah rituals.

The duration of stay for those coming on Umrah visa is 90 days only, the ministry said while noting that the pilgrim can move and travel during his stay in between Makkah and Madinah and all other Saudi cities.

It is worth mentioning that the ministry has introduced an electronic design of the Umrah Trip program for foreign pilgrims. The pilgrims can choose this program directly and without an intermediary during the new annual Umrah season.

They can apply for the issuance of Umrah visas through the approved e-platforms for Umrah services for individuals, through the following link: https://maqam.gds.haj.gov.sa/Home/OTAsUmrah pilgrims can also check the requirements of Umrah according to the country of arrival by visiting the ministry’s website at the following link: https://haj.gov.sa/en/InternalPages/UmrahNon-vaccinated people will be allowed to pray in the Grand Mosque in Makkah, and the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

There is also the possibility for non-vaccinated pilgrims to get issued Umrah permits through Eatmarna app, provided that they were not infected or in contact with a COVID-19 infected person.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).