H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah, chaired Sharjah Executive Council (SEC) meeting.

The meeting was attended by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Salem bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Executive Council. The meeting took place on Tuesday morning at the Crown Prince's office.

During the meeting, the council discussed several government-related topics that serve various sectors and reviewed the progress of developmental projects in different cities and regions of the emirate. The council made decisions that aim to benefit citizens, enhance social stability, and improve the living conditions of Sharjah residents.

In line with the directives of H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, the council approved the development and organisation project for Al Badayer area. The area is known for its natural, environmental, and tourism characteristics.

The development and organisation project for Al Badayer area includes the implementation of a range of tourist, service, and recreational facilities that enable visitors to enjoy the distinctive features of Al Badayer. It will offer various desert sports and diverse activities suitable for all age groups. Additionally, the project will contribute to stimulating the economic environment in Al Badayer area and providing more future economic opportunities that align with the increasing number of visitors and tourists.

The project will include facilities such as a public park, public platforms, camping sites (one for families and another for non-families), a mosque, parking lots, food truck sites, and tractor sites.

Furthermore, the council was briefed on the plans of the Department of Suburbs Affairs to achieve its assigned goals. These plans were developed based on the vision of the Ruler of Sharjah and his directives to enhance social cohesion, family stability, and meet the needs of residents in the suburbs of Sharjah's cities and regions, in coordination with strategic partners.