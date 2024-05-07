RIYADH — Minister of Justice Dr. Walid Al-Samaani emphasized that Saudi Arabia is going through a phase of major legislative development and reforms, led by Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman. “This is in a way that ensures strengthening the stability of legal principles, consolidating the values of justice and transparency, increasing predictability of rulings, and achieving legal certainty so as to deliver justice with the highest guarantees and the easiest and most innovative methods,” he said while inaugurating the International Conference of Judicial Training 2024 in Riyadh on Monday. The two-day event is being held under the theme of “The future of judicial training in the age of digital transformation.”



Al-Samaani said that the Kingdom has witnessed, since the launch of Vision 2030, unprecedented progress in all fields, including the judicial field. “The Ministry of Justice has worked to enhance the objective quality in legal aspects to raise the efficiency of the justice system, and it was one of the most important tools and means by which it sought to develop training, qualification, and judicial knowledge management in a way that achieves justice in its best form,” he said.



The minister considered that training and qualification are requirements for achieving justice. “Hence, the Judicial Training Center always seeks to qualify members of the justice and legal system, in intensive coordination with its partners in all sectors to provide the best levels of training and qualification, and raise the quality of the training provided therein,” he said.



Al-Samaani stated that one of the most important possible developments to achieve this is digital transformation and the use of artificial intelligence techniques. “The Ministry of Justice is constantly working to develop these capabilities so as to achieve the highest levels of judicial quality,” he said.



The minister noted that investing in human capacity building is an essential focus in developing the judicial process, and therefore the Judicial Training Center worked to qualify and train judges, in addition to training members of the entire judicial and legal system, including lawyers, judicial assistants, notaries, counselors, and enforcement service providers



More than 600 specialized participants and 45 speakers and legal experts from around the world are participating in the conference, which includes seven sessions and a number of workshops. The conference discusses the major topics of the future of judicial training and the impact of digital transformation; creating and developing judicial and legal training content, the use of technology and artificial intelligence in judicial and legal training, and effective impact assessment of training.

