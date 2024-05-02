RIYADH – The Ministry of Justice has released key findings from the 2023 annual report under Saudi Vision 2030, marking a significant year of advancements in the legal and judicial sectors.



The report showcases the strides made towards comprehensive development and digital transformation within the judiciary, enhancing both transparency and efficiency.



Notably, client satisfaction with judicial services has reached an impressive 97%, significantly exceeding the targeted goals.



This achievement is credited to the integration of innovative digital solutions that have automated and streamlined judicial processes.



The Ministry of Justice's efforts in digital transformation have seen the automation rate of services offered to clients rise to 86.94% in 2023, surpassing the target by 8.4%.



The report underscores the successful implementation of several key platforms and initiatives:



Real Estate Market Platform initiative has transformed the real estate sector by digitizing processes like notarization and expediting transactions, which now can be completed in under 60 minutes.



This has significantly boosted the sector's attractiveness to investors.



Najiz Platform featuring four distinct portals (individuals, business, lawyers, and government), Najiz has played a crucial role in enhancing service quality, promoting e-government development, and optimizing client services across the board.

