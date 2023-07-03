MAKKAH — Minister of Interior and Chairman of the Supreme Hajj Committee Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif said that the annual pilgrimage of Hajj that concluded on Saturday did not witness anything that disturbed it or affected the security and safety of the pilgrims. “There were no epidemiological or quarantine cases recorded during the Hajj. The security men were keen and alert so as to ensure the security and safety of pilgrims under the directives of the leadership,” he said.



According to the minister, the security men, with the participation of employees of other governmental and private agencies, performed their tasks featuring high level of professionalism, which contributed to the success of all plans set for the Hajj season.



Prince Abdulaziz congratulated Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman and Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH, corresponding to 2023.



The minister affirmed that all parties participating in the Hajj operation were able to implement all security, preventive, organizational, health, service and traffic plans, in line with the numbers of pilgrims this year that accounted for over 1.8 million. “They have succeeded in providing the best possible services with the highest quality standards to the pilgrims,” he said.



For his part, Minister of Foreign Affairs Prince Faisal bin Farhan appreciated the Saudi leadership’s keenness and concern for the pilgrims to ensure their comfort by pooling all capabilities and directing all sectors of the state to work continuously to provide excellent services for the pilgrims. He offered the greetings of the ministry’s employees to the leadership on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season.



On his part, Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al-Khateeb congratulated the leadership and appreciated its continuous support for all sectors of the system during the Hajj season. He emphasized that the success and distinction achieved in Hajj was an embodiment of the efforts made by the Kingdom in serving the guests of God and its keenness to perform their rituals in ease and comfort.



Minister of Transport and Logistics Saleh Al-Jasser also congratulated the leadership on the outstanding success of the 1444 Hajj season, stressing that the cadres and facilities of the transportation and logistics system will continue to provide their services to the guests of God, until the departure of the last pilgrims from the Kingdom and their safe arrival in their countries.



Also, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Member of the Cabinet and Envoy for Climate Affairs Adel Al-Jubeir congratulated the leadership and minister of interior on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).