RIYADH — The death penalty of five terror convicts, including four Saudis and one Egyptian, was carried out in the Eastern Province of Saudi Arabia on Monday. They were convicted of carrying out a deadly attack on a house of worship, the Ministry of Interior said in a statement carried by Saudi Press Agency.



The five convicts were tried for an attack that killed five people and injured a number of others in the Eastern Province.



The Egyptian — Talha Hisham Muhammad Abdo, and Saudis — Ahmed bin Muhammad Asiri, Nessar bin Abdullah Al-Mousa, Hamad bin Abdullah Al-Mousa, and Abdullah bin Abdul-Rahman Al-Tuwaijri — were convicted of perpetrating the heinous crime. They carried out a terrorist operation targeting a house of worship in Al-Ahsa governorate, which resulted in the death of five people and the wounding of many others.



Talha, who belonged to a terrorist outfit, was also convicted of shooting at security men and a house of worship, and made an attempt to blow himself up. Three Saudis — Ahmed, Nessar, and Hamad — joined the terrorist outfit while Abdullah, the fifth convict, joined the terrorist organization and covered up the terrorist operation and not informed the security authorities about it. Abdullah was found guilty of his association with a terrorist organization and participating with Talha in the planning and perpetration of the crime.



The case of the terror suspects was referred to the specialized court, which pronounced death penalty for each one of them. Charge sheets were filed against them proving their guilt in what was attributed to them. The death penalty against the perpetrators was carried out in the Eastern Province on July 3, 2023, Saudi Press Agency reported.

© Copyright 2022 The Saudi Gazette. All Rights Reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).