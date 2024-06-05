The Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) and the Ministry of Defence (MOD) have signed a cooperation agreement to enhance collaboration, exchange expertise in judicial, legal, and professional fields, and uphold quality standards in services and training.

The agreement was signed by Yousef Saeed Alabri, Undersecretary of ADJD, and Major General Salem Juma Al Kaabi, Head of Military Justice, in the presence of officials and officers from both sides.

Alabri reiterated the Judicial Department's commitment to strengthening cooperation with local and federal partners to improve the UAE's stature and support strategic objectives. This initiative aligns with the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court and Chairman of ADJD, to enhance cooperation with institutions that share responsibilities in consolidating justice and the rule of law.

The agreement aims to train professionals from both entities in judicial, legal, technical, and professional practices, promote the exchange of experiences, practices, and studies, and facilitate coordination and communication to expedite judicial and legal processes.